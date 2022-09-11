PFS Investments Inc. Has $13.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,508 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at $35.52 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

