PFS Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $239.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $146.40 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.