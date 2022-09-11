PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 12,538 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,421,000 after acquiring an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after acquiring an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after acquiring an additional 176,769 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. ING Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

