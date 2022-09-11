PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $572.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.46 and a 200 day moving average of $502.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

