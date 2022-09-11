PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 99,259 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,259 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

NYSE:T opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

