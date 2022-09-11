PFS Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 560.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,811 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $133.97.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

