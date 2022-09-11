PFS Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $129.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

