Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,017,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,445,000 after buying an additional 617,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,203,000 after buying an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.26. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

