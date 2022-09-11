Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Up 6.9%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.69 and last traded at $66.69. Approximately 2,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 518,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.27 per share, with a total value of $95,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,993.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.27 per share, for a total transaction of $95,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,993.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,267 shares of company stock valued at $992,576 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

