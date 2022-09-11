Piper Sandler Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average is $180.36. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

