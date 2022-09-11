Piper Sandler Lowers Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target to $2.50

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $370.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.69. Skillsoft has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Skillsoft

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $170.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skillsoft will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillsoft

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.