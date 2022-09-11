Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 19,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,609,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Playtika Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after buying an additional 2,341,243 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,989,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,480,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.