Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading 9.9% Higher

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.49. 28,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 981,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Poshmark Trading Up 13.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Poshmark

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poshmark

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 94.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $81,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 58.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading

