Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 53,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 923,949 shares.The stock last traded at $2.79 and had previously closed at $2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Precigen Stock Up 12.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 113.59% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precigen news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,145.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 50,000 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,411 shares in the company, valued at $493,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,855.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Precigen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 129,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 98,103 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000. First Washington CORP grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 587,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 252.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 64,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at $1,411,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

