Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.94% from the stock’s previous close.
PRLD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.
Prelude Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of PRLD opened at $7.75 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.29.
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
