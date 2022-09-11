Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.94% from the stock’s previous close.

PRLD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of PRLD opened at $7.75 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

