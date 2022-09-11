Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 13,007 shares.The stock last traded at $7.39 and had previously closed at $7.60.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Procaps Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Procaps Group by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 177,974 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.



