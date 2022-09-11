Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 13,007 shares.The stock last traded at $7.39 and had previously closed at $7.60.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17).
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
