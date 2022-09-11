ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Shares Gap Up to $18.91

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $19.74. ProFrac shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 1,307 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

ProFrac Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

ProFrac Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

