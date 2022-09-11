Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 3.8%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.57 and last traded at $56.58. 2,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 499,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 6.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61.
Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,742,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 546,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
