Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 3.8%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.57 and last traded at $56.58. 2,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 499,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,742,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 546,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Read More

