ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Down 1.9%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.08. 192,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,474,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $113,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

