ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $29.63

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $30.94. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 13,808 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.