ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $44.69

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.69, but opened at $43.20. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 1,015,165 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

