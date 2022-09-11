ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $16.46

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $16.04. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 220,991 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 22.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 70,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

