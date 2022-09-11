ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.34 and last traded at $43.50. 147,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,326,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth $13,914,000. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $453,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $8,431,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

