Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van Buys 2,650 Shares

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,477.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,331 shares in the company, valued at $391,982.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.52 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.66%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

