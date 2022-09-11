Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Director Eugene S. Stark Purchases 2,000 Shares

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) Director Eugene S. Stark bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

PSEC stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,933,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,574,000 after buying an additional 741,781 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 93,874 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 560,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.