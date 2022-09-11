Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

