Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.78.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.