Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,576 by Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,576 ($19.04) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) price target on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,647.82 ($19.91).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 961.40 ($11.62) on Friday. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 877.20 ($10.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,519 ($18.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2,465.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 970.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,012.06.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

