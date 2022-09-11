Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires 10,000 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 495.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 878,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 731,289 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 184.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE FTCH opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.