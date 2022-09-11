Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires Shares of 5,000 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,761.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

AdvanSix stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

