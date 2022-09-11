Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Prologis were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $129.63 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

