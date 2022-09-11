Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Boosts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 163.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 804 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Cigna were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna Price Performance

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $292.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $294.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.69 and a 200 day moving average of $262.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

