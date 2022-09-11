Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Boeing were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $157.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.67. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

