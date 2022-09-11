Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 2,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.2 %

AMD stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

