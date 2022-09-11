Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 2,665 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 500.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SPHD stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78.

