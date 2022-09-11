Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 3,359 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Lemonade by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 113,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of LMND stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.60. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $79.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LMND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.