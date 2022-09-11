Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys Shares of 9,480 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 719,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,437,000 after acquiring an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $1,134,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,187,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,119,374.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,372,000 in the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR opened at $69.09 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

