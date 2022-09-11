Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DE opened at $372.25 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.23.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.