Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Decreases Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,351 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 299.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

