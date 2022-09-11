Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $147,000 Holdings in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in shares of Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,018 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Save Foods were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Save Foods by 198.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFD opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Save Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

In related news, Director Udi Ovadia Kalifi purchased 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,293.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

