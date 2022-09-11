Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $152,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.52.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.