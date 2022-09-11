Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $215,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,752 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE DHI opened at $73.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.