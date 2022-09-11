Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.