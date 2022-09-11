Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $258,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,217 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after buying an additional 2,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,543,000 after buying an additional 1,708,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after buying an additional 284,870 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,180,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 305,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 235,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

