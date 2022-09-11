Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $453,000 Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in NetApp were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,438.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.