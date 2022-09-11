Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $460,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Comerica were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMA opened at $84.57 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.