Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $686,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $456.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.59. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

