Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $155,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.
Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.
Louisiana-Pacific Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
Featured Articles
