Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $155,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $55.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

