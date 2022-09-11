Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Makes New Investment in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DarioHealth by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,489,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.27. DarioHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 301.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

