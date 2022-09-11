Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Makes New Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 574,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 258,704 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 933.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 273,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 247,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $17,338,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 95.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $48.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.47.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

