Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases 3,515 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1,495.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $323,938.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XPO opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

